The Vikings are 0-2 and quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the last year of his contract, leading to reasonable arguments the QB-needy Jets should be inquiring about Cousins' availability. Now one of Cousins' former teammates has chimed in, echoing the suggestion that Minnesota should be fielding trade calls for the veteran signal-caller.

"I think it's worth a conversation," retired tight end Kyle Rudolph said this week on Fox Sports Radio. "If you're the Vikings, I think it's a phone call that you have to take. What are (teams) willing to give you for a guy who, ultimately, he might not be in your plans?"

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 72.7 YDs 708 TD 6 INT 1 YD/Att 8.05 View Profile

Rudolph, who spent 10 years with the Vikings, caught passes from Cousins for three seasons. He knows exactly why Minnesota pursued -- and landed -- the quarterback back in 2018 free agency.

"Kirk Cousins was brought to Minnesota to get them over the hump, to win a Super Bowl coming off an NFC Championship Game loss," Rudolph said. "The quarterback was supposed to be the missing piece that put a super-talented roster over the top to win a championship. We're at this spot, from an organizational standpoint, where ... Where are you going? Why haven't you extended him?"

Put simply, Rudolph explained, "it hasn't worked out." While he doesn't think the Vikings should give up on the 2023 season right now, with winnable games against the Chargers and Panthers up next, he thinks Minnesota's long-term commitment to Cousins (or lack thereof) should only incentivize the club to engage teams like the Jets, who could desperately use emergency QB help.