While he may not be opposed to the Colts signing Lamar Jackson, Reggie Wayne has no interest in telling his former team what to do.

The Colts legend made the clear Thursday while responding to fans who have been asking him to convince Indianapolis to sign the former league MVP. Instead, Wayne is trusting the Colts' brass to do the right thing regarding the team's roster construction, and he apparently wants the team's fan base to follow suit.

The Colts wanting their team to sign Jackson is understandable. The team has yet to find a longterm solution at quarterback since Andrew Luck's shocking retirement during the 2019 preseason. Jacoby Brissett filled in for Luck that season before Philip Rivers capped off his career by helping the Colts make the playoffs in 2020. Indianapolis fell just short of the playoffs with Carson Wentz in 2021 before the team benched Matt Ryan during what was a massively disappointing 2022 season.

Instead of signing another veteran, the Colts are expected to select a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft. Jackson, meanwhile, continues to be in the middle of a highly-publicized contract dispute with the Ravens, who placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson earlier this month.

While he can negotiate with other teams, Jackson has not received a competitive offer that would force Baltimore to either match the offer or receive two first-round picks in compensation for Jackson. Jackson publicly requested a trade earlier this week; the Ravens' brass responded by reinforcing their hope that the two sides can come to terms on a new deal.

Colts fans are surely hoping that whoever is their next quarterback can join the list of the franchise's all-time great passers. Johnny Unitas, considered the best quarterback during the NFL's first 50 years, led the franchise to back-to-back championships in the late 1950s. Aided by Wayne, Manning led the Colts to the franchise's first title since the franchise moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis at the end of the 2006 season.

Luck didn't win a title, but he did enjoy several highly-productive seasons while helping lead the Colts to the franchise's most recent AFC Championship Game appearance back in 2014.