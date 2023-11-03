When the Ravens take the field against the Seahawks on Sunday, it will mark the 19th time that Lamar Jackson has made a start against an NFC team in his career, and if this week's game goes anything like the first 18 games, then there's a good chance that Baltimore is going to win.

Since he took over the Ravens' starting QB job in 2018, Jackson has gone 17-1 against NFC teams. That .944 winning percentage is the best by any QB against the opposing conference since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. In his 18 starts against NFC teams, Jackson has totaled 37 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Although Jackson has been utterly dominant against the NFC, it's apparently something he doesn't like to talk about it. During his press conference this week, Jackson was asked about his impressive records against NFC teams and he didn't even let the reporter finish the question.

"I don't even want to put that in my head or let you finish that question," Jackson said with smile. "We're good."

It's hard to pinpoint why Jackson has been so dominant, but it's very possible that NFC teams just aren't used to his playing style. The Ravens have a unique offense and when you're an NFC team that only sees it once every four years, it can be difficult to prepare for.

Jackson's only loss to an NFC actually came last season when the Giants topped the Ravens 24-20. However, that game was played in New York. When it comes to playing NFC teams at home, Jackson HAS NEVER lost, going a perfect 8-0.

Despite that fact, he's not looking at things that way heading into Sunday's game against the 5-2 Seahawks.

"We're playing football, it's not about NFC or AFC. I'm trying to win regardless," Jackson said. "I'm going to go in there prepared, just like any other team."

Of course, now that he knows he's 17-1 against NFC teams, he's hoping he can add another win to that tally this week.

"Hopefully the score keeps going up, 17-1? Hope it's 18-1 after this one," Jackson said. "I'll say that."

As for the Seahawks, they've gone 9-4 in the Eastern Time Zone since the start of the 2020 season, but three of those four losses have come against AFC teams, including a 17-13 setback in Cincinnati back in Week 6.