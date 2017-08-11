Leonard Fournette says the NFL is 'really easy' after his first preseason action

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette made his (preseason) NFL debut on Thursday night, rushing nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots' backups. His score came from two yards out, with Fournette easing through a very wide hole just to the right of the center.

How did Fournette feel about his first time stepping on the field with NFL players? Well, he thought it was easy.

"It's a lot slower than I really thought," Fournette said, per NFL.com. "That's how I've been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, 'It's going to be fast.' But by me playing in the SEC that kind of helped me a lot. I think to me it was really easy."

Granted, Fournette was playing against a group made up almost entirely of second-teams and only averaged 3.4 yards per carry, but that touchdown certainly looked pretty easy. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Fournette will likely be counted on to do much more than he did Thursday once the season actually gets going.

He's not at all worried about the pressure.

"I've had pressure my whole life," Fournette said. "I'm built for it. No matter what the circumstances, I've never let the game get bigger than me and I've always stayed humble. That's number one."

The first step to staying humble is always talking about how easy your new job as the top ball-carrier for an NFL offense really is compared to playing in the SEC. Everyone knows that.