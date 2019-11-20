Le'Veon Bell blasts NFL for 'random' drug tests, refuses to take additional ones in 2019

The NFL is about to have a problem with Le'Veon Bell, and it's because Le'Veon Bell has a problem with the NFL. Currently enjoying the first two-game win streak of the New York Jets' otherwise abysmal 2019 season, the All-Pro running back has found his good mood dragged down by what he feels is incessant drug testing by the league.

"[I have] had five 'random' [Human Growth Hormone] blood test in 10 weeks, NFL," Bell wrote in a tweet. "I'm not doing another after today. Whatever y'all looking for -- it obviously ain't there. And I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me with those dirty ass needles. Find the players who really do that H.G.H. b.s. and get off me."

Needless to say, if he stands firm on his word this season, there will be repercussions -- as he well knows.

The league mandates each player make themselves immediately available to a random drug screening, and a suspension can be levied upon those who fail to appear and/or cooperate.

Bell was suspended four games in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, but it wasn't because they could prove he was using a banned substance. It was instead because he missed several of the tests, and although it was reduced to three games upon appeal, he was still forced to sit for nearly a month. Bell wouldn't be subject to a punishment of 10 games if he's found in violation again, though, thanks to the terms of his successful appeal.

Missing another test or a test yielding a positive result would instead invoke another four-game suspension, but that would put most of the remainder of his inaugural season -- or the beginning of Year 2 -- with the Jets in jeopardy, depending on when and if it happens. Time will tell if Bell is willing to risk it to prove a point, but history has shown he's never been shy about standing his ground.

Lastly, expect a statement regarding Bell's accusation of "dirty needles," because that's quite an allegation in and of itself.