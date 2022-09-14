The Detroit Lions are currently being listed as the betting favorites for Sunday's game against the Washington Commander, and it's a big deal. The Lions a 2 1/2-point favorite against the Commanders at home and, if the line doesn't move drastically and the Lions hold firm in that position, it would snap a 24-game streak of Detroit being an underdog, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

That streak is currently the longest that a team has been an underdog in the Super Bowl era, ESPN reported.

Detroit was last favored on Nov. 22, 2020. That day, they were a one-point favorite against the Carolina Panthers. But despite being favored in that contest, the Lions still lost 20-0 to a Panthers team that was quarterbacked by PJ Walker.

If the Lions break the streak, the New York Giants hold the second-longest mark as an underdog at 15 consecutive games, according to ESPN. However, the Giants are also being listed as 2 1/2-point favorites for their game against the Panthers on Sunday, per Caesars Sportsbook.

The Lions were underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but gave the NFC East favorites all they could handle in a 38-35 narrow loss. Detroit amassed 386 yards of total offense, including 181 on the ground, as they nearly erased a 17-point second half deficit.