Kenny Golladay will become a free agent for the first time in his career, as the Detroit Lions informed the former Pro Bowl wide receiver they will not place the franchise tag on him. Golladay was highly effective in the five games he was healthy last season, catching 20 passes for 338 touchdowns and two touchdowns -- averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

Golladay was one of the NFL's best receivers in 2019, earning his only Pro Bowl berth. His 11 touchdown catches were the lowest for a league leader since Wes Chandler in 1982 (and that was a strike-shortened season) and the lowest ever for a 16-game season. That doesn't diminish all Golladay accomplished in 2019, as he finished with 65 catches for 1,190 yards -- averaging 18.3 yards per catch.

Golladay has 183 catches for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with the Lions, averaging 16.8 yards per catch. He's the only player in the NFL to average over 15 yards per catch in each of the past four seasons and his 17.98 yards per catch is third amongst all pass catchers with 100-plus targets over the past two seasons.

While the Lions won't tag Golladay, he was hoping on staying in Detroit because the franchise drafted him and believed in him. Detroit is also set to move on from Marvin Jones, the only player in the NFL with nine-plus touchdown catches in each of the past two seasons.

Golladay will be one of the top wide receivers available in free agency, an instant upgrade and No. 1 receiver for any team that signs him.