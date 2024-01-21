Jared Goff is coming off of his best year with the Detroit Lions, and has a chance Sunday to guide Detroit to its first NFC Championship appearance since 1991. The more he wins over the next couple weeks, the more money he could make.

According to NFL Media, contract extension talks with Goff are expected to ramp up this offseason. Goff has one more year remaining on his contract that includes a $21.65 million base salary in 2024, per Spotrac. The Lions reportedly had brief extension talks with their quarterback before this season.

In 2023, Goff completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while winning 12 regular-season games. All marked career-highs with the Lions. Against his former team in the Los Angeles Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend, Goff completed 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown in a 24-23 victory. His 81% completion percentage marked the highest in Lions playoff history.

This postseason, Goff became the first quarterback in NFL history to snap decade-long playoff win droughts for two different teams. He can become the 10th starting quarterback to reach the conference championship game with multiple franchises.

As for what Goff's next contract could look like, Spotrac's market value tool estimates it could be a four-year, $149,853,080 extension that carries an AAV of $37.4 million. That hypothetical contract would make Goff the 15th-highest paid quarterback in regards to annual salary.