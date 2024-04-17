The Detroit Lions are coming off their best season in recent memory in 2023. The club won its division for the first time since 1993 and won a playoff game for the first time since 1991. This ascent over the last few years that culminated in that stellar campaign saw Jared Goff at the helm as the team's quarterback, and there's been some question as to whether or not the good times would continue to roll beyond the upcoming 2024 season.

Goff is entering the final year of his contract, but it does appear as if the two sides could be working towards an extension.

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 67.3 YDs 4575 TD 30 INT 12 YD/Att 7.56 View Profile

"You never want to like say something," Goff told reporters Tuesday of the possibility of a new contract coming his way, via the Detroit Free Press. "There's discussions and Brad (Holmes) has said what he's said to you guys and I'll say the same thing. There's been discussions. Yeah, my agent's on top of it, he's doing a good job and I trust those guys."

CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported back in January that both Goff and the Lions are very interested in an extension this offseason, and there's little reason to doubt that one doesn't get hammered out before the start of next season. Goff is currently slated to be quite the bargain with him set to earn roughly $27.3 million in 2024. The top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league have an average annual salary that ranges from $40 million (Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, and Daniel Jones) to $55 million (Joe Burrow). Jones' prior report relays that Goff's looming extension could average "somewhere in the 40s."

The former No. 1 overall pick arrived in Detroit in 2021 as a piece of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. While L.A. was able to hoist a Lombardi Trophy with Stafford, Goff and the Lions have fared quite well together in his tenure. Goff even recently noted that the trade was "the greatest thing that ever happened to me."