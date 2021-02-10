Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is one of the top donors on the GoFundMe campaign of Ariel Young, a 5-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid. Okudah pledged to donate $1,000 to the campaign and is one of 11,000 donors for the cause.

The money, according to the campaign's page, will be for "the hospital bills, weeks of missed work that will come and any other expenses this causes [Ariel's mom]."

Britt Reid is the son of head coach Andy Reid. The crash itself happened the Thursday prior to the Chiefs' Super Bowl appearance. A car had pulled over to help out another that had just run out of gas when Britt Reid struck both cars. The assistant coach told officers on the scene that he had between two and three drinks at the time and was on a prescription for Adderall.

Ariel suffered injuries that have kept her in critical condition, while a 4-year-old who was also in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Andy Reid said that his son underwent surgery after the accident. The Chiefs announced Tuesday that Britt Reid would be placed on administrative leave. This announcement came after the crash garnered more and more national attention.

"Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday's multi-vehicle accident," the Chiefs said in a statement, via FOX 4 Kansas City. "We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

"Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

Okudah was the third overall pick of last year's NFL draft. He played nine games for the Lions and racked up one interception and two defended passes before suffering a season-ending core muscle injury.