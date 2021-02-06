Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night, just three days prior to Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per 41 Action News, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Interstate 435 in Kansas City -- one exit south of the Chiefs' practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex. Two children were injured in the multi-car accident.

Per Kansas City police, a white Dodge Ram that Reid was driving collided with a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas and was at a standstill on an exit ramp. The driver of the Impala had called family for help before the accident, which arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse that was parked in front of the disabled vehicle. Reid struck the left front of the Impala, then continued and struck the right rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old child in the backseat of the Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old -- also sitting in the backseat -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to a local hospital.

The Chiefs released the following statement:

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Police said investigators were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash, which closed three of the interstate's four lanes. According to a search warrant, Reid told an officer he had two to three drinks. Reid complained of stomach pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has been on the Chiefs coaching staff since his father was hired by the franchise in 2013. He was a graduate assistant at Temple University prior to being hired by in 2013 and was a training camp intern on Reid's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.

Reid pleaded guilty in 2007 to gun and drug charges stemming from a road-rage dispute, which included carrying a firearm without a license. He was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges from a separate incident later that year.