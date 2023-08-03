Detroit is excited about the Lions this fall, and that shows in the team's season ticket sales. On Thursday morning, the Lions announced they are completely sold out of season tickets for the first time in Ford Field history, which goes back 21 years.

The Lions are coming off a 9-8 season in 2022, and they narrowly missed the playoffs after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the final regular season game. With coach Dan Campbell entering his third year with the team, tickets have been flying off the shelves.

Lions CEO and president Rod Wood announced the news and said he looks forward to seeing a packed and noisy Ford Field for every home game in the 2023 season.

"This is an exciting moment for our franchise. To reach this milestone as we celebrate our 90th season of Detroit Lions football makes the moment even more special," Wood said in a statement. "The Lions have always enjoyed a loyal and multi-generational fan base that has been the bedrock of our fan base. We can't wait for the home field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season."

The Lions have not been to the playoffs since 2016, and they have not won a playoff game since 1991. This season seems like the best chance they've had to end that drought in recent memory, and the fan base is coming out in full force to support a promising roster.