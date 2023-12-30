The Dallas Cowboys will look to extend their home winning streak to 16 on Saturday when they take on the NFC North Division-winning Detroit Lions, who clinched their first division title in 30 years last week at Minnesota. The Cowboys (10-5), who are second in the NFC East, can finish with a perfect home record on the year with a win. The Lions (11-4), who are 6-2 on the road this year, are tied for the best record in the NFC, but are third overall due to tiebreakers. Detroit has not won a conference championship since 1957, the last time the Lions were NFL champions.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit averages 27.5 points per game, fifth-best in the NFL, while Dallas is averaging 30.1, second-best. Dallas is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Cowboys SportsLine consensus odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Cowboys vs. Lions picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Lions vs. Cowboys and identified its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -5.5

Lions vs. Cowboys over/under: 52 points

Lions vs. Cowboys money line: Detroit +206, Dallas -252

DET: The Lions are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played in December

DAL: The Cowboys are 15-0 in their last 15 home games

Lions vs. Cowboys: See picks here

Why the Cowboys can cover

Running back Tony Pollard leads the Dallas ground attack. In 15 games, he has carried 219 times for 886 yards (4.0 average) and five touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long of 31 yards. Pollard also has 52 catches for 295 yards (5.7 average) with two explosive plays, including a long of 60 yards. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game once this season, a 23-carry and 122-yard effort in a 28-16 loss at Arizona on Sept. 24.

Another weapon in the Cowboys' arsenal is tight end Jake Ferguson. The fourth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin is second on the team in receptions. In 15 games, he has 61 catches for 659 yards (10.8 average) and five touchdowns, and has had five plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 40-yarder. He has 359 yards after the catch and has converted 35 first downs.

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions are led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff. In 15 games, he has completed 365 of 539 passes (67.7%) for 3,984 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has been intercepted 10 times but has a rating of 98.3. In a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 16, Goff completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

Detroit also boasts a one-two punch at running back with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs sharing the load. Montgomery leads the team with 195 carries for 910 yards (4.7 average) and 11 touchdowns. Gibbs has carried 154 times for 872 yards (5.7 average) and nine touchdowns. Gibbs also has 10 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 36 yards. He also has 51 receptions for 316 yards (6.2 average) and one TD.

How to make Lions vs. Cowboys picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total.

So who wins Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 178-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.