Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Detroit

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-7; Detroit 4-7

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Jacksonville will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Jaguars dodged a bullet this past Sunday, finishing off the Baltimore Ravens 28-27. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 321 yards on 37 attempts.

As for the Lions, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 28-25 heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills. Despite the loss, Detroit got a solid performance out of WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for one TD and 122 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Jacksonville going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

When the teams previously met two seasons ago, Jacksonville lost to the Lions at home by a decisive 34-16 margin. Can the Jaguars avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Detroit have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last eight years.