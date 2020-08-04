Watch Now: How An NFL Opt Out Deadline Could Backfire ( 2:39 )

Construction on the Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium is nearly done and along the way we've gotten sneak peaks at some pretty cool features. The latest addition to Allegiant Stadium? A massive 275-foot video board on the exterior of the stadium. It will be able to play highlights on loop for everyone in the area to see their the city's new team in action.

The mesh video board is already starting to take shape as the 2020 season rapidly approaches. Take a look at the progress via a tweet from The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers:

Akers notes that the video board will be complete by the end of August. The board somehow makes the already intense looking exterior of the stadium look even more intense. Vegas is rather flashy as is, so it's fitting that the Raiders would put something a little extra on the outside of the stadium.

The stadium is expected to be ready by the start of the regular season. Allegiant Stadium will also have an 85-foot structure, which is the largest structure in the world made from a 3D printer, honoring the team's late owner Al Davis.