Bills fans were recruited to help shovel snow inside Highmark Stadium for both of Buffalo's recent playoff games. On Sunday, they took a different approach, hurling snowballs at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other Chiefs players during and after Kansas City's 27-24 victory, which sends the reigning Super Bowl champions to their sixth straight AFC title game.

The first flurries surfaced in the second quarter. Replay of an early Mahomes pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared to show a snowball fly into the end zone and toward the Chiefs veteran mid-play.

The extracurriculars from the Bills' home audience were much clearer -- and more aggressive -- after Buffalo missed a 44-yard potential game-tying field goal in the final minutes of Sunday's game, setting the stage for a Chiefs win. Kelce, for instance, could be seen waving and blowing kisses to the crowd as clumps of snow were thrown in his direction.

The wintry antics heightened after time expired, sealing the Chiefs' third playoff win over Buffalo in the last four years. Rather than pelt Tyler Bass, whose missed field goal was reminiscent of Scott Norwood's infamous 1991 effort; or Josh Allen, whose misfires helped necessitate a do-or-die kick; or Stefon Diggs, who mustered just 21 yards against K.C.'s secondary; Bills fans proceeded to send their snowballs at Mahomes as he ducked and dodged his way to the locker room. Even when the star quarterback attempted to greet a young Chiefs fan wearing his jersey in the stands, he had to cover his head as the pelting commenced.

Other Chiefs players, including Chris Jones, Jaylen Watson and Drue Tranquill, confirmed afterward they were also hit by snowballs, with the latter arguing K.C. would've beaten the Bills in a snowball fight, too.

"Truth is," Tranquill posted on X Sunday night, "my 4-year-old throws a meaner snowball than Bills Mafia."