Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.

Ahead 14-3 in the third quarter, the Buccaneers were in position to move further ahead for the Buccaneers and had Leonard Fournette attempt a pass for Brady. Brady slipped and the pass was picked off by Seahawks defensive back Tariq Woolen. The pick ended the Buccaneers' 49-yard drive that took over five and a half minutes off the clock.

Fortunately for the Bucs, the Seahawks turned the ball right over in the red zone.

The play somewhat summarizes the Buccaneers' 2022 season to this point. While they at times show their potential, the Buccaneers often get in their own way by failing to properly execute at crucial moments. Despite this fact, the Buccaneers remain in first place in the NFC South division, a division they won last year after making the playoffs as a wild card team in 2020.