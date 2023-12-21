Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has been enjoying a phenomenal season in 2023. As a result, the Chargers have put together a hilarious ad campaign to try and obtain more Pro Bowl votes for Dicker.

The ad shows Dicker -- who's comically stylized like a lawyer -- explaining why he should "kick for you," and it includes a heavily edited clip of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert lauding Dicker. It ends with Dicker at Disney World since the Pro Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida.

This season Dicker has connected on 19 of his 20 field goal attempts, including knocking through four of his five attempts from 50-plus yards. The Chargers kicker's season long came from 55 yards out, which he hit against the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

After going undrafted following a standout career at Texas, Dicker spent one game with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 before landing with the Chargers for the past two seasons.

Dicker's acting skills seem to be right on par with his kicking. It's safe to say football fans have enjoyed Dicker's new ad, and perhaps that'll help him get selected to the Pro Bowl later this year.