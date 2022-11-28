Only 91 days after being shot twice in an attempted robbery, Brian Robinson Jr. had a career-best day for the Washington Commanders in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie running back out of Alabama proceeded to wear an accessory as big as his performance.

After rushing for 105 yards on 18 carries and catching two passes for 20 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown reception from Taylor Heinicke, Robinson rocked the biggest hat you'll ever see in the locker room. Take a look:

While undoubtedly symbolic, Robinson's hat has a more mundane origin story. Robinson said his friend has a big hat company (it is called Noggin Boss, per The Washington Post), and he told reporters, "If you want a big hat, let me know."

The Commanders are proving to be quite the fashion-conscious team this season. In addition to Robinson's big hat, Heinicke gets a new pair of Air Jordans in the colors of every team he beats.

Robinson, who missed the first four games of the season while recovering from his gunshot wounds, has been instrumental in the Commanders' remarkable turnaround. Washington lost four of its first five games but has gone 6-1 since, with Robinson rushing for 362 yards and two touchdowns while forming a dangerous 1-2 punch with Antonio Gibson.

The Commanders will hope to keep the good times rolling next Sunday, when they visit the 7-4 New York Giants with a chance at leapfrogging them in the NFC East. A win in that game will warrant an even bigger hat.