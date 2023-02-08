Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has put his Potomac, Md. estate up for sale, listing his five-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom mansion on the market for an asking price of $49 million. Should the mansion sell for the asking price or greater, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in the DMV area, exceeding the $48 million that Snyder himself spent on his River View Estate in Virginia.

Snyder originally purchased the home in 2000 from Jordan's King Hussein and Queen Noor for $8.64 million, one year after he had purchased Washington's NFL franchise from the estate of Jack Kent Cooke in 1999. The estate was involved in one of Snyder's many controversies, as he was criticized in 2004 for removing more than 100 trees from the federally-protected property.

The sale of Snyder's estate comes at a time when his future as the owner of the Commanders is uncertain. In November of 2022, the Commanders announced that Snyder had hired Bank of America Securities to explore "potential transactions", which came at a time where Snyder had been under attack for allegedly ignoring the terms of his punishment for a workplace misconduct scandal by creating internal problems within the league.

Snyder is accused of defying league orders to stay out of personnel moves by pushing for a trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, and also hiring private investigators to look into Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's other owners for the purpose of finding compromising information. Last fall, league sentiment against Snyder rose to the surface when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly stated that there was "merit" to removing Snyder as an owner.

As of February, it remains unclear as to whether Snyder plans to sell the entire Commanders franchise, part of the team, or simply FedEx Field.