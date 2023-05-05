Months after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following an attempt to tackle Tee Higgins, the two of them have put the incident in the rear view mirror...depending on the vehicle. They recently went on an off-roading adventure with Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase.

"Hot Boyz," read the caption on Boyd's Instagram post.

The athletes seemed to be having a lot fun on their ATV day, and even former Bengals star Chad Johnson seemed a little jealous that he didn't get to be a part of it.

"So NOBODY thought to invite me, i like to hang out & do stuff ?" he wrote under Boyd's post.

Hamlin -- who has played safety for the Buffalo Bills since 2021 -- has already been fully cleared to return to football activities after suffering from commotio cordis. According to the American Heart Association, it is "an extremely rare" and serious medical condition that can happen after a sudden impact to the chest.

The scary moment of Hamlin collapsing on the field happened in Cincinnati during the first quarter of a Week 17 game against the Bengals. Hamlin had to be revived on the field after he attempted to tackle Higgins and Higgins' right shoulder hit his the chest.

According to Bengals.com, Hamlin's mother, Nina, reached out to Higgins after the incident "to reassure him it was fate and not him that felled her son."

Higgins eventually relaxed and sounded confident that Hamlin would be ok. He also predicted that their relationship wasn't going to suffer because of the unfortunate incident.

"I'm pretty sure we're just going to laugh, chop it up, laughs and giggles, and just going to be happy to see him," he told the media on Jan. 19.

Looks like he was right and this whole experience brought them closer together.