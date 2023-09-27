The Miami Dolphins ran the Denver Broncos off the field this past Sunday, as former Broncos ball boy Mike McDaniel sent Sean Payton and Russell Wilson home with a 70-20 loss. It was the first 70-point NFL game since 1966, and looked more like a track meet than an actual football game.

With 10 trips to the end zone, the Dolphins had plenty of chances to break out some celebrations. One of the best of the day was when the offense formed a conga line. As it turns out, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill planned this just before the scoring play.

After Courtland Sutton fumbled in Broncos territory in the second quarter, the Dolphins took over at Denver's 3-yard line. As the offense took the field, Hill asked Tagovailoa if they could do their celebration that they worked on. When Raheem Mostert punched in the touchdown moments later, the offense joined him in the end zone.

Check it out:

Everything went right for the undefeated Dolphins on Sunday. The 726 yards of total offense Miami recorded ranks second-most all-time. They also became the first team in NFL history to record five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns, and they averaged a whopping 10.2 yards per play -- the most yards per play by a team with 70-plus offensive plays ran since 1960. As we enter Week 4, the Dolphins have the most yards (1,651) and second-most points scored (130) through three games of a season in NFL history.