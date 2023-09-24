Tua Tagovailoa entered Week 3 as an early MVP candidate, and now his Dolphins have made NFL history as one of the best offenses to ever take the field. Racking up more than 700 yards, Miami scored 70 points in a blowout win over the Broncos on Sunday -- winning 70-20 over the Denver Broncos -- the most by any NFL team in 57 years. Raheem Mostert had four touchdowns to help propel the historic victory.

Only the 1940 Bears and the 1966 Washington team scored more points in a single game. Tagovailoa had four TD passes to help rout Denver, while backup Mike White also had a scoring strike.

The Dolphins rewrote the record books on this historic day. Here's a few of their historic accomplishments (in the NFL and for the franchise):

Fourth 70-plus-point game in NFL history (including postseason). The other three were the 1940 Bears (73 in the NFL championship game) the 1966 Washington team (72), and the 1950 Rams (70).



Second-most yards in a game in NFL history (726) ... only the 1951 Rams (735) had more in the NFL record book.

First team in NFL history with five passing TDs and five rushing TDs in a game.

Second team in NFL history with multiple players with four TDs in a game (2004 Chiefs were the other).

Second team since at least 1940 with 300-plus pass yards and 300-plus rush yards in a single game (the 2012 49ers also accomplished this).



Ran 71 plays and averaged 10.2 yards per play -- the most yards per play by a team with 70-plus offensive plays ran since 1960



Tua Tagovailoa had more TD passes (4) than incompletions (3)

Devon Achane set the Dolphins rookie record for rush yards in a game (203)

The final score was one never before seen in the NFL

The Dolphins scored more points on Sunday (70) than the Broncos had all season (69). Miami has 1,651 yards of offense through three games, the most in NFL history. The Dolphins have scored 130 points through three games, tied for the second-most by any team through three games in NFL history (1968 Cowboys had 132).

More to come on the Dolphins historic day as the afternoon progresses.