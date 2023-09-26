There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was a lot drama in Miami on Sunday during the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Broncos. And no, that is not a typo -- the Miami Dolphins scored 70 points.

Although the Broncos will likely try to forget this game as quickly as possible, that likely won't be happening and that's because there's a good chance that people will be talking about this game for years to come. Not only did the Dolphins drop 70, but the game ended in a scorigami, which is when a final score happens for the first time ever in NFL history.

As you can see above, it's the 1,077th unique final score in NFL history.

The Dolphins actually set all kinds of records in this win, and you can read about all of them here. The most notable one is that not only did they set the franchise record for points in game, but they also tied the 1950 Rams for the second-most points ever scored in a regular-season game (The regular-season record of 72 was set in 1966 by Washington. The postseason record of 73 is held by the Bears, who beat Washington 73-0 in the 1940 NFL championship game).

The win over Denver marked the third time in three seasons that the Dolphins have been involved in a scorigami. As a matter of fact, they've been involved in three of the past 14 scorigamis that have occurred in the NFL. Before today, their most recent one came in a 56-26 loss to the Bills in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

As for the Broncos, this marks the first time since Super Bowl XLVII that they were involved in a scorigami. In that game, they lost to the Seahawks 43-8.

The 2023 season has given us two scorigamis through three weeks, which is a pretty solid pace when you consider that there were only four scorigamis during the entire 2022 season.