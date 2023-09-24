The Miami Dolphins rewrote the NFL history books.

Miami scored a franchise-record 70 points and set an NFL record with 726 yards of offense in a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins are just the fourth team in NFL history to put up 70 points in a game and the first team to accomplish the feat since 1966. They are the first team to put up 70 points since the 1970 merger.

The Dolphins are the second team in NFL history to put up 700 yards of offense in a game, joining the 1951 Los Angeles Rams. They finished with 726 yards of offense, which is an NFL record.

More to come on this developing story.