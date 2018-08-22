LOOK: Here's the Super Bowl patch the Eagles will wear when they start the 2018 season
Just a reminder for everyone who forgot the Eagles won it all
When the Philadelphia Eagles take the field to kick off the 2018 regular season on Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, they're going to remind the NFL that they really did win a Super Bowl.
And they're not going to do it just by raising a banner at Lincoln Financial Field.
As Crossing Broad first noted Wednesday, the Birds will be wearing special "Super Bowl LII Champions" patches on their home uniforms for Week 1. Already on sale for fans through Fanatics, the commemorative jerseys have the patch exactly where the "Super Bowl LII" patches were positioned during the Eagles' actual Super Bowl appearance in February.
The Eagles aren't the first team to recognize their title through Week 1 jerseys. The New England Patriots, the same team that lost to Nick Foles and Co. for the Lombardi Trophy, opened the 2017 campaign with patches designating their Super Bowl LI victory from the year before. Like the Eagles, they only used those patches for one game, their opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Championship patches have also appeared in the NBA and MLB, where teams open the year honoring their World Series or NBA Finals victories.
