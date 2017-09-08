LOOK: James White stiff-armed a Kansas City Chiefs player into total oblivion
A running back might have pulled off the biggest hit of the first half
There were some big hits during the first half of the Chiefs-Patriots game on Thursday, but surprisingly, the biggest hit of the half didn't come from a defensive player, it came from Patriots running back James White.
Near the end of the first quarter, White took a pitch from Tom Brady and immediately turned into a steamroller as he made his way toward the sideline. After watching White run for about 3 yards, Chiefs' cornerback Terrance Mitchell came up to make the tackle, and let's just say, he was on the losing side of the collision.
Ouch.
That stiff-arm actually ended up getting uglier for Mitchell because White ended up throwing him to the ground like a rag doll.
James White just sent someone underground with a stiffarm pic.twitter.com/MbDcos5ETn— Ben Baldwin (@guga31bb) September 8, 2017
The silver lining for Mitchell is that he kept White from getting a first down. On a second-and-5 play, White was only able to gain 4 yards on a drive that ended with a Stephen Gostkowski 25-yard field goal.
White carried the ball a total of six times for 30 yards in the first two quarters of play. At the half, the Patriots were leading the Chiefs 17-14.
To keep tabs on the NFL opener, be sure to check out our GameTracker by clicking here.
