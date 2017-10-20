LOOK: Marshawn Lynch rides train home with Marcus Peters after Raiders' win

Marshawn Lynch might not have left the stadium after his ejection from Thursday night's last-second Oakland Raiders victory, but the running back did find his own way home from the game.

After an apparent stop in the Raiders' locker room to congratulate Derek Carr and Co. on a 31-30 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Beast Mode was spotted riding the Bay Area Rapid Transit.

IM ON THE BART WITH MARSHAWN LYNCH pic.twitter.com/e0Bu7wQhCk — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

really just rode the bart with beast mode & marcus peters pic.twitter.com/qsCBU8mtfl — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

Lynch, whose contact with an official got him booted from Thursday's game, was not alone on the BART, either. Fans who recorded the Raiders back on the train also caught a glimpse of Marcus Peters, the very Chiefs cornerback that Lynch apparently was trying to protect when he rushed onto the field during a first-half scuffle between the teams Thursday. And, in typical Beast Mode fashion, Lynch seemed to be giving his friend and on-field rival a good post-game ribbing, encouraging some explicit chants against the Chiefs from Raiders fans on the train.

Click on this link to watch (WARNING: there is NSFW language and hand gestures): https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/921437964953116672