LOOK: Marshawn Lynch rides train home with Marcus Peters after Raiders' win
Passengers were treated to some explicit chants from the Oakland running back, too
Marshawn Lynch might not have left the stadium after his ejection from Thursday night's last-second Oakland Raiders victory, but the running back did find his own way home from the game.
After an apparent stop in the Raiders' locker room to congratulate Derek Carr and Co. on a 31-30 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Beast Mode was spotted riding the Bay Area Rapid Transit.
Lynch, whose contact with an official got him booted from Thursday's game, was not alone on the BART, either. Fans who recorded the Raiders back on the train also caught a glimpse of Marcus Peters, the very Chiefs cornerback that Lynch apparently was trying to protect when he rushed onto the field during a first-half scuffle between the teams Thursday. And, in typical Beast Mode fashion, Lynch seemed to be giving his friend and on-field rival a good post-game ribbing, encouraging some explicit chants against the Chiefs from Raiders fans on the train.
Click on this link to watch (WARNING: there is NSFW language and hand gestures): https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/921437964953116672
