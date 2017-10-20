LOOK: Marshawn Lynch watched Chiefs-Raiders from the stands after ejection

Beast Mode put on his street clothes and watched the rest of the game with his family

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the team's rollicking 31-30 Thursday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs before the comeback ever started. Lynch, who had just two carries and nine yards to his name at the time, shoved a referee during a sideline altercation after a dirty hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

It was reported soon after Lynch was ejected that he put on his street clothes and left the stadium. But apparently that was not the case. Lynch just watched the rest of the game from the stands. 

While that's a blurry photo and you can't necessarily tell it's him, this picture of Lynch back inside the Raiders locker room after the game essentially confirms it. He's wearing the same sweatshirt and hat. 

Just another day in the life of Beast Mode. 

