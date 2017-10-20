LOOK: Marshawn Lynch watched Chiefs-Raiders from the stands after ejection

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the team's rollicking 31-30 Thursday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs before the comeback ever started. Lynch, who had just two carries and nine yards to his name at the time, shoved a referee during a sideline altercation after a dirty hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected: pic.twitter.com/m32GBRNr80 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 20, 2017

It was reported soon after Lynch was ejected that he put on his street clothes and left the stadium. But apparently that was not the case. Lynch just watched the rest of the game from the stands.

FYI, Marshawn Lynch did not leave. He has been watching the whole game from the stands — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) October 20, 2017

Marshawn is up in the stands. Living legend.



"I'm really, really from Oakland doe" pic.twitter.com/2xhV3oDjPt — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) October 20, 2017

While that's a blurry photo and you can't necessarily tell it's him, this picture of Lynch back inside the Raiders locker room after the game essentially confirms it. He's wearing the same sweatshirt and hat.

Marshawn Lynch is in the building, congratulating his teammates in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/RqLn2n3sXv — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 20, 2017

Just another day in the life of Beast Mode.