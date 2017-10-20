LOOK: Marshawn Lynch gets ejected after shoving official, reportedly leaves stadium

The easiest way to get ejected from an NFL game is to shove a ref and that's exactly what Marshawn Lynch did against the Chiefs on Thursday.

The Raiders running back was ejected in the second quarter after going Beast Mode on an official who was trying to break up a fight between players from Kansas City and Oakland. It all started with just over six minutes left in the half when Derek Carr tried to scramble up the middle on a third-and-10 play.

As he was running, Carr got held up by Chiefs defensive tackle Allen Bailey and at that point, he wasn't really going anywhere. Despite that fact that it looked like Carr's forward motion was stopped, Chief corner Marcus Peters still came in and launched himself at Carr.

The hit on Carr immediately started a scuffle between both teams. The most surprising person to participate in the scuffle was Lynch because he wasn't even on the field for the play. After Carr took the hit, Lynch ran on the field from the sideline and jumped into the middle of the fracas.

At that point, Lynch did something that will get you ejected 100 percent of the time: He grabbed an official and shoved him.

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected: pic.twitter.com/m32GBRNr80 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 20, 2017

On the play, Peters was flagged for unnecessary roughness, while Lynch was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. Beast Mode was ejected from the game after carrying the ball just two times for nine yards.

According to KRON-4 in San Francisco, Lynch decided he didn't want to stick around for the rest of the game. After being ejected, Beast Mode reportedly left the stadium in street clothes.

There was some serious tension on the Raiders sideline for most of the second quarter. CBS Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that Michael Crabtree and Donald Penn got into a shoving match before Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice was able to break it up.

