The Carolina Panthers wrapped up the 2022 season with a 10-7 road win over the New Orleans Saints before turning their attention to the offseason. While this game wasn't considered a must-watch event in Week 18, there were two ejections for fighting, and then Michael Jordan scored for the Panthers!

That's right, MJ scored his first points in a Carolina uniform since 1984 on Sunday. Although it wasn't the basketball Michael Jordan, it was the football Michael Jordan. Not the shooting guard Michael Jordan, the blocking guard Michael Jordan.

A 24-year-old who shares the same name as the basketball GOAT scored a touchdown on Sunday, after Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold fumbled in the end zone.

Even the Panthers had some fun with the event, tweeting out a photoshopped meme from "The Last Dance."

Jordan was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived prior to the 2021 season, and claimed by Carolina. In his 55th career NFL game, he scored his first touchdown.