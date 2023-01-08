Who says there is such a thing as meaningless football? The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they are playing for pride in Week 18. Emotions spilled over early in the third quarter, which led to two ejections.

After Saints defensive lineman Marcus Davenport made a tackle on Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman, the two exchanged words. Davenport then took it further by slapping Foreman, who threw a punch. Both players were then ejected.

Check out what happened, here:

The 2022 season is now over for both Foreman and Davenport, and both may be playing for new teams in 2023. Foreman signed a one-year deal with Carolina after spending the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans, while Davenport just finished out his rookie contract with the Saints.

Foreman put together a career year with Carolina, rushing for 846 yards and five touchdowns coming into this matchup. Davenport recorded just half a sack in 14 games coming into this week, but the former No. 14 overall pick will be a player many teams are interested in in free agency. With the Saints' cap issues, it's very possible his last snap played with the Saints resulted in an ejection.