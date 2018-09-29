LOOK: New Aaron Rodgers commercial literally makes Bears fans disappear

There are plenty of reasons why Chicago Bears fans probably don't like Aaron Rodgers.

One might be pure jealousy. Another might be Week 1's historic comeback, when the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback was carted off the field only to return and throw three touchdowns to spoil a would-be Bears victory.

In Rodgers' new advertisement with Bose, however, the Green Bay signal-caller doesn't have to worry about what Bears fans think. And that's because they no longer exist at all.

Rodgers is seen warming up with some Packers teammates in the commercial, and it's apparent he's in Chicago, because there are Bears signs hanging around the stadium, and there are Bears fans populating the seats. As soon as he slips on his noise-canceling Bose headphones, though, not only does the scene get quiet but the people around Rodgers start disappearing -- the camera crew, the referees and, most of all, the Bears fans in the stands.

By the end of the commercial, it's only Rodgers and a young Packers fan left in the stadium.

The quarterback shared the ad on Instagram Friday with the caption, "Focus on what matters."

So there you have it: In case there were any doubts, Bears fans, among other things, do not matter to Aaron Rodgers.