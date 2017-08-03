LOOK: Patriots celebrate Tom Brady's 40th birthday with a five-goat petting zoo

Thursday is the start of the preseason and it is also Tom Brady's 40th birthday. The Patriots are still holding training camp, and they are doing it in full Brady birthday regalia on Thursday.

You are not walking in without realizing that Brady is oft-considered the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time).

On Tom Brady's 40th birthday, the Patriots are offering fans a G.O.A.T. photo opportunity at training camp (yes, that is a live baby goat). pic.twitter.com/FC8g1AoNNf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

Yes, that is a live goat. He is not the only one: there were actually five live goats on hand for a petting zoo to symbolize the five Super Bowl rings that Brady has secured for the Patriots organization.

I'm told there will be 5 live 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐wearing Tom Brady jerseys here @Patriots practice today in celebration of Brady's 40th birthday. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 3, 2017

It is the Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time (GPZOAT) apparently.

More baby goats at camp as club celebrates Tom Brady's 40th birthday with what they call "G.O.A.T.S. - The Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time" pic.twitter.com/kAnfR4FQpv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

And, of course, fans are getting into the act. The Patriots set up a giant birthday card for Brady that fans can sign.

Patriots have set up a booth where fans can write Tom Brady a message on a large birthday card. First card is filled up. pic.twitter.com/25AZDgh7lB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

If you thought that Brady might take it easy because of his birthday, you were sorely mistaken. Brady, per James Palmer of NFL Network, was the first guy on the field.

Tom Brady the first player on the field on his big 4-O pic.twitter.com/iloNQw9mSz — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 3, 2017

This pairs nicely with a story that Rodney Harrison told about Brady when he was younger: Brady kept saying "Good afternoon!" to Harrison when he showed up to the gym after Brady. Harrison kept getting there earlier and earlier until finally he told Brady he wasn't coming in before 5:30 a.m.

Most of us get older and worse at our jobs. Not Tom Brady. 40 years old and just GOATing it up all over the place as he heads into a season where the Patriots are projected as the Super Bowl favorites.

Father Time is sitting in the corner of the ring getting his left eye stitched up.