A skirmish broke out during pregame between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers. While it involved scores of players both from sides, it appeared it was initially instigated by Chargers safety Dean Marlowe and Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Several swings took place during the skirmish, which will undoubtedly lead to fines from the league office and possibly a suspension or two.

Monday night is a big game for both teams. After dropping their first two games, the Chargers managed to get to their Week 5 bye with a .500 record after defeating the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in one-score affairs. The Cowboys came into Monday's game looking to avenge last Sunday night's 42-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers need a win to stay ahead of the Raiders for second place in the AFC West division. With a win, the Cowboys can remain a game behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East division. A win would also keep the Cowboys ahead of the Commanders for second place in the East.