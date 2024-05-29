The Buffalo Bills had an offseason full of change, losing many players to free agency and trades. Their biggest loss on offense was Stefon Diggs, whom the team traded to the Houston Texans.

Quarterback Josh Allen's offense will certainly look different without his favorite target, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady has a plan to make up for Diggs not being there.

Rather than have one superstar on that side of the ball, Brady wants to spread the ball around, giving everyone carries and targets.

"[Brady] tells us all the time 'everybody eats,'" wide receiver Khalil Shakir said (via the team's official website).

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 66.5 YDs 4306 TD 29 INT 18 YD/Att 7.44 View Profile

The team will be without Diggs, who averaged more than 110 receptions, 1,300 yards and 9 touchdowns over his four seasons in Buffalo, as well as fellow former starter Gabe Davis, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. They did bring in wide receivers Curtis Samuel Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins and Chase Claypool. They also drafted pass-catcher Keon Coleman in the second round. On the roster, the team already had Shakir, Justin Shorter and K.J. Hamler as well tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.

This group varies in experience, and while they have players capable of having a big year, the majority of them have not played together or with Allen. Finding that chemistry on offense and getting experience with their new quarterback will be crucial as the team prepares for the 2024 NFL season. Brady emphasized the importance of the offseason work ahead.

"You gotta be really intentional about it, because at the end of the day, like there's only one guy in the receiver room (Shakir) that's even caught a ball from [Allen] in a game," Brady said. "And so every rep in practice, the individual, there's such an intention behind what we're doing and why we're doing it."

Brady said the focus will be figuring out what his players can do well and emphasizing their strengths.

"Your offense is Josh Allen's offense, but it's also about what your players do well, and so this is the time right now that we're experimenting with some things like, 'Hey, can this guy do this? Can this guy not do this?' And we'll continue to evolve, and come September, we're hoping that we'll have a good feel."

Buffalo certainly has the pieces to be successful; it will all come down to how it can mesh together. The Bills currently are tied for the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600) and are favored to win the AFC East (+180), per Caesars Sportsbook.