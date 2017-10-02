LOOK: Seahawks running back Chris Carson carted off after gruesome ankle injury

Just as rookie running back Chris Carson was beginning to blossom in the Seahawks' backfield, he suffered a leg injury that will likely compromise his short-term future in Seattle.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' blowout win over the Colts on Sunday night, Carson was carted off the field with a leg injury that required an air cast. According to Pete Carroll, it's a "significant" ankle injury.

Chris Carson was just carted off the field. It did not look good pic.twitter.com/yTZdsKPQHs — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) October 2, 2017

Carson's leg appeared to get caught underneath a defender and, well, it was pretty gruesome. You can watch video of the injury here. He left the game with 42 yards on 12 carries. Entering the game, he was averaging 4.5 yards per carry. So it's a big blow to both Carson and the team.

The only good news for the Seahawks is that their backfield was already crowded to begin with so they should, in theory, be able to replace Carson if he's forced to miss a substantial chunk of time. Eddie Lacy finally ran well on Sunday night, picking up 52 yards on 11 carries, and J.D. McKissic totaled 38 yards and a score on four carries. Then there's Thomas Rawls, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday. With Carson hurt, Rawls should be active in the games to come.

Next up for the Seahawks is a clash with the Rams with first place in the NFC West at stake.