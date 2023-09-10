There's a good chance that C.J. Stroud is going to forever remember the player who caught the first pass attempt of his NFL career, and that's because HE caught it. That's right, Stroud opened his career with a throw AND a catch on his first career play.

After the Texans defense held the Ravens to a three-and-out on Baltimore's opening possession, Stroud and the offense took over on their own 38-yard line. After a three-yard run on first down, Stroud dropped back to pass on second-and-7 and after the throw got batted into the air, Stroud ended up catching the ball himself.

The catch went for no gain, so if someone else would have caught it, it probably wouldn't have been so memorable, but since Stroud caught the pass himself, there's a good chance that he'll remember it forever.

Although it's rare to see a quarterback catch the first pass of his career, it has happened before. As a matter of fact, Stroud is actually in pretty good company because the last player do pull it off was Brett Favre (You can see the Favre play on YouTube here).

Unfortunately for Stroud, things didn't get much better after his zero-yard pass. On third down, he threw another pass for no gain. One player later, the Texans decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 -- they got five free yards from a Ravens penalty -- and they failed on the fourth down after Stroud got sacked for an 11-yard loss.

