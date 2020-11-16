For the second week in a row, a massive parlay hit at the William Hill Sportsbook in Las Vegas. Last week a bettor turned $4,000 into $442,643.40 on a seven-leg parlay and this week another bettor took home $704,072 on a 10-leg, $40,000 ticket.

The wagers were placed across college football and NFL games over the weekend and consisted of mostly moneyline favorites.

Most of the college plays came in pretty easily. Georgia Southern, Nevada, San Jose State, Wisconsin, Florida and NC State all did what they were expected to do. The biggest sweat came on a -110 Tulsa moneyline bet. Tulsa fell into an early 21-point deficit early against SMU and was actually given +650 live odds at one point before rallying in the fourth quarter too keep the ticket alive.

That left just three moneyline favorites remaining entering NFL Sunday. The Saints and Raiders took care of business fairly easily, however the heaviest favorite on the ticket provided some extra anxiety.

The Packers were -1100 to defeat the one-win Jaguars in Green Bay with Jacksonville marching out backup quarterback Jake Luton. What could possibly go wrong?

Well the Jaguars were able to keep it close throughout, tying the game in the third quarter before taking the lead on a field goal in the fourth quarter. Thankfully for the $40,000 bettor, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were there to save the day, connecting for the game-winning score midway through the fourth quarter.

The $704,072 winning wager wasn't the only six-figure parlay cashing on NFL Sunday. Another bettor at William Hill in Indiana took home $228,950.95 on a three-leg, $102,318.41 parlay which featured the Packers, Buccaneers and Browns.

Good thing the Browns bettor had the moneyline, as Nick Chubb ran out of bounds at the one-yard line in the final minute to prevent Cleveland from covering the 4.5-point spread.