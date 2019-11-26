Marcus Peters and Jalen Ramsey have heated exchange following Ravens' blowout win over Rams
Peters and Ramsey had to be restrained by staff members
The fireworks weren't over when the Baltimore Ravens' 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams went final. Cameras picked up two players exchanging words as both teams made their way off the field.
Former Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was seen barking at current Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and both had to be restrained by staff members.
Check out the interaction here:
Peters was seen yelling Ramsey's name after he made an interception in the fourth quarter as well. After the on-field confrontation, Peters was reportedly screaming as he walked down the tunnel, talking about "kicking the Rams ass out of the playoffs," according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Ramsey was waiting for Peters in the tunnel, but was being held back by staff members.
Peters was traded from the Rams to the Ravens on Oct. 15 -- the same day the Rams made the decision to acquire Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Peters clearly took offense to the roster move, as it marked the second time that the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback had been traded before his 27th birthday.
The former Ram led the Ravens with eight total tackles and made an interception on Monday night. He's been on a roll with his new team, as he came into this matchup with 18 combined tackles, four passes defensed and two pick-sixes in four games with the Ravens.
-
