Rams trade Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to Ravens for a player, plus draft pick

The Los Angeles Rams are trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick, as announced by each respective team on Tuesday. Peters was taken No. 22 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. It has to be a bit concerning that the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has been dealt twice prior to his 27th birthday. He was previously sent from the Chiefs along with a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Rams on Feb. 23, 2018 in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick (which became safety Juan Thornhill) and a 2018 fourth-round pick (which became safety Armani Watts).

The Washington product has recorded 14 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and a touchdown so far this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Over the course of his career, the five-year veteran has accumulated 238 tackles, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 26 interceptions, 74 pass deflections, and four touchdowns.

The timing of the trade is odd considering Los Angeles announced veteran cornerback Aqib Talib would be added to the Injured Reserve with a rib injury Monday. They are left with Nickell Robey-Coleman, Troy Hill, Darious Williams and rookie David Long Jr. at the position.

The defending NFC champion Rams are 3-3 after falling to the undefeated San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

Baltimore suddenly has a very talented duo at the cornerback position with Peters and Marlon Humphrey. They have been trying to sort out their secondary this season following the season-long loss of free safety Tony Jefferson. The Ravens also have Brandon Carr, Justin Bethel, Maurice Canady, Anthony Averett, and Cyrus Jones at the position.

Young, 24, was a fourth-round pick out of UCLA in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 22 career games, including playoffs, he has recorded 66 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. He is in the second year of his four year rookie deal.

The Ravens are leading an unstable AFC North division with a 4-2 record.