Marquise Goodwin suffers tragedy hours before scoring 83-yard TD in 49ers' first win

On Sunday, the 49ers beat the Giants for their first win of the season. Not long after the game, receiver Marquise Goodwin, who made two huge plays during the victory, made a heartbreaking announcement.

At 4 a.m. on Sunday, just hours before the game, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby.

"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo and myself through out this pregnancy," he wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, and emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please pray for the Goodwin family."

Amazingly, Goodwin still played in the game. He also contributed to the 49ers' win in a big way.

First, he caught an 83-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 10-6 lead. As he entered the end zone, he blew a kiss to the sky above him.

C.J. going DEEP to @flashg88dwin for the TD! 83 yards to the 🏡 #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/snZKzSwVJB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017

After scoring the touchdown, Goodwin immediately sank to his knees before bringing his head to the turf as his teammates surrounded and supported him.

Goodwin sinks to the ground after scoring a touchdown. USATSI

Later in the second quarter, Goodwin contributed to another go-ahead touchdown when he helped Garrett Celek break free with a huge block.

Garrett Celek gets a big block from @flashg88dwin then takes it from there. 47-yards to the end zone! #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/MHNwTkCmts — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017

According to CSN Bay Area, Goodwin promptly left the locker room and the stadium to be with his family following the game.