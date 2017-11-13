Marquise Goodwin suffers tragedy hours before scoring 83-yard TD in 49ers' first win
Heartbreaking news out of San Francisco on Sunday night
On Sunday, the 49ers beat the Giants for their first win of the season. Not long after the game, receiver Marquise Goodwin, who made two huge plays during the victory, made a heartbreaking announcement.
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, just hours before the game, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby.
"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo and myself through out this pregnancy," he wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, and emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please pray for the Goodwin family."
Amazingly, Goodwin still played in the game. He also contributed to the 49ers' win in a big way.
First, he caught an 83-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 10-6 lead. As he entered the end zone, he blew a kiss to the sky above him.
After scoring the touchdown, Goodwin immediately sank to his knees before bringing his head to the turf as his teammates surrounded and supported him.
Later in the second quarter, Goodwin contributed to another go-ahead touchdown when he helped Garrett Celek break free with a huge block.
According to CSN Bay Area, Goodwin promptly left the locker room and the stadium to be with his family following the game.
-
Nuclear option for Cowboys on table
Things have the potential to get really ugly among NFL ownership
-
Osweiler drills guy in face with throw
Not the best display of situational awareness
-
Dion Lewis returns kick 103 yards for TD
The Patriots' running backs are putting on a show on Sunday night
-
Vikings need to re-sign Case Keenum
Journeyman quarterback has found a home in Minnesota and has earned a contract
-
Week 10 updates: Clayborn owns Cowboys
All of the best highlights from Week 10 are right here
-
Bennett active for Patriots-Broncos
Bennett is healthy enough to play after saying he wanted to get surgery in October