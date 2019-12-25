Marshawn Lynch's first press conference in return to Seahawks lasts just 12 seconds
Beast Mode wished everyone happy holidays and then quickly exited stage right
Marshawn Lynch is not a man of many words. In addition to plowing through opposing tacklers, it's likely that Lynch is most famous for not talking. He loves nothing more than ending a press conference early, preferably without having answered many (or any) questions. So it should come as no surprise that his opening press conference in his return to the Seahawks last all of 12 seconds, with just one question being asked of Lynch.
"What brought you back this time, Marshawn," Lynch was asked.
His response: "Happy holidays. Merry New Year. Y'all have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thanks." And then he walked off the stage.
This is just about what was expected.
Lynch is not going to say much, but he's probably going to tote the rock quite a bunch over the next several weeks as the Seahawks attempt to make a run through the playoffs without their No. 1 (Chris Carson), No. 2 (Rashaad Penny), or No. 3 (C.J. Prosise) running backs. They were down to just rookie special-teamer Travis Homer before signing Lynch and fellow former Seahawk Robert Turbin earlier this week. It's notable, however, that Pete Carroll, when asked about Lynch and Turbin's role this coming weekend, simply replied that, "Travis is ready to go." So, perhaps Homer will be more involved than initially thought in the wake of these signings.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 picks: ATS, straight up
Lock in these winners for Week 17, and check out our score predictions for every single game
-
Rookie power rankings: White rising
The rookie defensive front seven class will likely produce multiple future All-Pros
-
NFL's 2019 Super team: Under the cap
Breaking down all 53 players on our ultimate 53-man roster, taking into account salary cap...
-
Winovich pays off hometown lunch fees
Chase Winovich is using his platform to give back
-
Prospects to watch in Independence Bowl
The Bulldogs are matched up with college football royalty
-
Prospects to watch in Quick Lane Bowl
The Panthers defensive line could prove to be too much for the Eagles
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game