Mason Rudolph has no 'ill-will' toward Myles Garrett: 'I have to do a better job of keeping my composure'

Days after Mason Rudolph was vehemently struck in the head with his own helmet by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback didn't exactly issue an apology for his role in the incident. Rudolph certainly has forgiven Garrett, knowing the Pro Bowl defensive end just had a lapse in judgement.

"I did not agree with the way (Garrett) took me to the ground and my natural reaction was to get him off from on top of me," Rudolph said Wednesday, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette. "I have no ill-will toward Myles Garrett. I know if Myles could go back he would handle this situation differently."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that the NFL will fine Rudolph for his role in the fight. Rudolph said he hasn't been fined yet by the league, but will comply with "whatever the league hands out."

Rudolph's role in the fight still remains a mystery, but the NFL appears to have their say based on the Steelers quarterback not receiving a suspension. Garrett was suspended indefinitely and had his appeal hearing Wednesday while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suspended a game.

Whether Rudolph instigated the fight or not, he did put himself at fault for his role in the brawl.

"Definitely didn't say anything (to Garrett)," Rudolph said. "I got to do a better job of keeping my composure in those situations."

Two Steelers players were knocked out of the game via helmet-to-helmet hits by the Browns, the first one occurred when JuJu Smith-Schuster was hit in the helmet by Browns cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Morgan Burnett after the initial helmet-to-helmet contact with Williams. Smith-Schuster left the game with a concussion.

The second helmet-to-helmet hit came when Browns safety Damarious Randall hit Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson after a pass was ruled incomplete. Johnson was hit late on the play by Randall, who looked as if he could have pulled up and avoided the collision altogether. Randall was ejected for targeting while Johnson was down for several minutes before getting up with blood trickling down his right ear. Both Smith-Schuster and Johnson are in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they are in concussion protocol.

Rudolph said the earlier head shots toward Smith-Schuster and Garrett were "isolated incidents" and had nothing to do with his reaction regarding Garrett. As Rudolph pointed out, Garrett's hit with under 10 seconds to go caused him to lose his composure.