Matt Moore on stepping in for injured Ryan Tannehill: 'I've done this before'

Matt Moore isn't sweating the current uncertainty surrounding the Dolphins. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill stuck in flux regarding his status, Moore is ready to step in if he's needed, saying that he isn't exactly new to this position (even with rumors swirling about the Dolphins could/might pursue).

"This part of my role," Moore told the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. "I've done this before, in stepping up and being ready, if need be. That's what I know. And that's kind of the attitude I have moving forward."

However, Moore said that despite his readiness to play, Tannehill's injury has cast a bit of a shadow over the camp. The team, however, is ready to move forward regardless of the diagnosis.

"I mean, guys, it stinks, but I thought today was a good practice," Moore said. "Guys were popping around pretty competitive. So it was good."

It's a strange phenomenon, being a backup quarterback. No one roots for injuries, but for players like Moore, those injuries get them on the field. Few players are more equipped to step into the role than Moore.

Per the Washington Post, which used a formula to determine the chances that a backup would put up better numbers than an average starter, Moore came out on top with 54 percent odds, with the Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo coming in just behind him at 51 percent.

Moore started three games for the Dolphins in 2016, and he posted a completion percentage of 63.2 percent, 721 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions (for a passer rating of 105.6). In a playoff start against the Steelers, Moore went 29 of 36 passing for 289 yards, a touchdown and an interception (plus one absolute bell-ring courtesy of a shot taken from Bud Dupree) in a game that the Dolphins would eventually lose.

Moving into this season, Moore relishes the experience both past and present.

"When you get a chance to have more than 11 guys actually play in games, it does a lot for confidence, so especially at the quarterback position, I've gotten to play with a lot of these guys with live bullets," Moore said of getting his reps. "It's good. And we're just focused now on getting better, whoever is in there, getting better together and just moving forward."

According to head coach Adam Gase, as of now Moore has the starting job. Moore isn't sure what Tannehill's future holds, and he doesn't really mind that.

"I think I tell myself this is training camp and just take each day one day at a time and get better," Moore said. "Win the day. The future will handle itself. Just really focus on what we're doing and try to get better in camp."

Moore may not be the Dolphins' plan long-term, but he's a more than able stopgap for them. Even if Tannehill's injury is season-threatening, they don't necessarily need to go out and find a starter. Moore himself certainly believes that he's more than sufficient as a starter, and if anything the Dolphins should be looking or a backup.