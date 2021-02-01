I understand the Matthew Stafford trade. I get it from both sides. Honestly, I do.

It's an NBA transaction at its core, a salary dump (Jared Goff) driving up the draft price. And it may turn out to be a win/win in the end. The Lions will have to do what many other teams have not (the Rams included from the RG3 trade), and actually turn this bonanza of draft picks into impact football players. And the Rams will have to continue to make do with a far superior quarterback while enduring an unthinkable seven-year draught without a first-round pick partly because of it.

But let's not kid ourselves. This is also very much a lose/lose situation.

You do not get to the point where a trade like this takes place by doing things the right way. It takes some doing, folks. This is not a spot any franchise would want to find itself in; by either walking away from a very affordable franchise quarterback because you don't have much else of value and need to rebuild (again!) or by having to include multiple first-round picks and a third rounder for that quarterback because of how terrible the contract for your quarterback quickly became (because you paid him more than you had to, before you had to).

It took years of mistakes, blunders and miscalculations for the Lions and Rams to reach a point in which they became perfect, awkward partners to consummate a trade of this magnitude in an attempt to dig out of financial and salary cap and roster holes they dug for themselves. I applaud the effort and ingenuity (I suppose) required to pull it off, and most of all hats off to Rams coach Sean McVay for being willing to punt on a QB who he had already done his best work with and whose limitations propelled the process.

But this ain't easy. It ain't tidy. And there is very real work still to be done by both teams.

For the Rams, one would suspect this might finally be a lesson to the front office about over-inflating the value of their own players, something they have been doing with staggering regularity going way back to the St. Louis days. The list of guys they handed bags of loot to, only to regret it, oh, about a year or so later (mere months later in some cases), is far too long. Yet it persists. They just took a big hit last year to shed Todd Gurley's albatross contract, only to do so again with Goff.

They can't seem to help themselves. And owner Stan Kroenke just keeps stroking the checks.

I'm old enough to remember them overpaying and being short-minded with a whole bunch of their own players going way back. How about Trumaine Johnson, Tavon Austin, James Laurinaitis, Alec Ogletree, Brandin Cooks, OJ Atogwe? Yeah, it's been a thing and it has served to limit their roster flexibility and, combined with paying handsomely in some trades, gutted them of quality draft picks for the better part of a decade.

At some point that must stop. I'd suggest right bleeping now.

If they don't learn from the Goff blunder – locking into a system QB well before they had to and doing it with a tyrannical contract structure that pushed guarantees far too deep into the future (hats off to Goff's representation) – then one wonders what it would take for them to become more prudent and progressive with their payment processes.

Saying all of that … I'm a Matt Stafford guy. I believe he has been criminally let down by Lions ownership and management for most of his career (again, it takes YEARS of ineptitude to reach a point where this trade makes sense for Detroit). No sustained run game. Barely any defense. Wasted draft pick after wasted draft pick – very often made by individuals who had yet to prove to any other franchise they merited being in a position of that magnitude – led to wasted year after wasted year.

Stafford will shine with McVay. If they can put a half decent offensive line together and get one more healthy and productive year out of left tackle Andrew Whitworth after an injury-marred 2020, I like their chances to be one of the most exciting and innovative offenses in the NFL. If they can overcome the loss of defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to the Chargers as their head coach, then I like the Rams' chances of being back in the postseason next January.

Despite what was around him, Stafford was playing at an MVP level in 2019 before injury ended his season far too early. Go watch him battling Patrick Mahomes throw for throw in that season. It wasn't that long ago. In this system with this play-caller I would not be surprised to hear him in the MVP conversation.

And, sorry Lions fans, this will not be a pretty watch from afar.

It will hurt.

Especially as Goff languishes as a new staff figures things out on the fly, and as the Lions maintain their focus on 2022 and 2023. You are probably stuck with Goff for two years, but the search for a long-term solution at QB must begin in earnest – if not in this draft then absolutely by next year's. The dirty little secret is finishing with a top-three pick in the 2022 draft would be ideal.

The teardown is hardly fool proof. Heck, it took the Browns about three different versions of this, at least, before they finally turned enough high picks into enough quality players to actually start winning football games. Ownership being willing to take on a bloated contract to maximize trade value is at least a step in the right direction, but there is little in the past of this organization to indicate the necessary aptitude to sustain winning over even the tiniest of sample sizes, let alone a significant one.

It takes some doing to be at a point where the most overt joy in the organization is over how much interest there is in other teams lining up to try to pry away your franchise quarterback – and quite likely the greatest in the history of the team – right as you assemble yet another front office and coaching staff.

Lions coach Dan "Kneecaps" Campbell told no lies. The trade talk was indeed "hot and heavy," and this blockbuster swap was more than interesting enough to pull attention away from what is lining up to be an historic Super Bowl. We just need to keep in mind why it came about in the first place, and why these two teams found themselves so motivated and enthusiastic to consummate such an unorthodox arrangement.