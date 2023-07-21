The Baltimore Ravens are beefing up their backfield before they open up training camp next week. On Friday, the club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran running back Melvin Gordon, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The deal is worth up to $3.1 million, according to ESPN.

The 30-year-old joins a now-crowded Ravens running back stable. Already, the team had J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill in the fold, and added undrafted rookies Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright this offseason as well. With that in mind, Gordon will have to impress throughout camp to carve out a role within this backfield and jockey with these other backs.

Gordon originally entered the NFL as the No. 15 overall pick of the Chargers back in 2015 out of Wisconsin. His best seasons came with the Chargers, where he was named to the Pro Bowl twice and had three seasons with a least 1,300 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. After five seasons with the Chargers, Gordon then signed on with the Broncos as a free agent in 2020. He'd play two and a half seasons in Denver before being cut midway through last season due to fumbling issues.

Gordon then latched on to the Chiefs by way of the club's practice squad and was able to earn his first Super Bowl ring when K.C. was able to defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but the back never played a game for the franchise.

For his career, Gordon has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns on a 4.1 yards per carry average. He's also caught 309 passes for 2,467 yards and an additional 14 touchdowns.