Carson Strong is getting on with his life's work. After just two years of professional football that included brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, Strong has decided to call it a career.

Strong, 24, announced his retirement via social media Wednesday. He said that a lingering knee injury is the reason for his early retirement from football.

"I can hang up the cleats knowing I pushed my knee as far as I possibly could," Strong wrote. "I even played scout team QB for Nevada last season to prove to myself if I could go for another shot at playing or not. The knee can take no more ball."

Strong's knee was surely a big reason why he went undrafted in 2022. He knee, though, did not prevent him from enjoying a prolific college career. A three-year starter at Nevada, Strong threw for 9,379 yards with 74 touchdowns and 19 interceptions with a 68.1 completion percentage.

A two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Strong's final season at Nevada was truly special. He threw for 4,186 yards with 36 touchdowns and just eight picks and completed exactly 70% of his throws.

Strong spent his rookie training camp with the Eagles but did not make the 53-man roster. He was later picked up by the Cardinals but was released after one week.

Strong gave it one last go this past March, when he signed with the USFL's Michigan Panthers. He was placed on injured reserve two months later.

He might be done playing, but Strong's football career is far from over. He said that he will begin his coaching career as the offensive coordinator for Reno High. He will also begin his career as a private quarterback coach in Northern Nevada/Northern California areas.

"Been an absolute joy to play the game of football," Strong wrote, "and I'm grateful for all of it."