The Chargers and Browns will battle each other on Sunday afternoon, and they'll also have another opponent in their Week 5 matchup. Midges made their unwelcome presence felt on the field during pregame warmups at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Midges, which hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, were also present in the stands, putting a black eye on an otherwise perfect fall Ohio afternoon.

These pesky insects already have a place in Cleveland sports lore. They played a hand in Cleveland's win over the Yankees in the 2007 MLB playoffs after making life miserable for then-New York pitcher Joba Chamberlain.

The midges -- also called no-see-ums -- may provide another home field advantage on Sunday. The pests appeared to be more present on the Chargers' shaded sideline, according to Tom Withers of the AP.