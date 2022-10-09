The Chargers and Browns will battle each other on Sunday afternoon, and they'll also have another opponent in their Week 5 matchup. Midges made their unwelcome presence felt on the field during pregame warmups at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Midges, which hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, were also present in the stands, putting a black eye on an otherwise perfect fall Ohio afternoon.
So, the midges are a thing down on the field. Security guard told me he’s swallowed two.#Browns pic.twitter.com/vRyiMly48z— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 9, 2022
After further review, the Lake Erie midges are swarming at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of #Browns #Chargers game. Could be a good sign for #Gursdians #Yankees series, ala Joba game! pic.twitter.com/gUZ4rwpnyw— Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 9, 2022
These pesky insects already have a place in Cleveland sports lore. They played a hand in Cleveland's win over the Yankees in the 2007 MLB playoffs after making life miserable for then-New York pitcher Joba Chamberlain.
#tbt to 2007 and the infamous “Bug Game”. Joba Chamberlain couldnt handle the midges 😂 pic.twitter.com/DpZLTQIXGC— Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) July 21, 2022
The midges -- also called no-see-ums -- may provide another home field advantage on Sunday. The pests appeared to be more present on the Chargers' shaded sideline, according to Tom Withers of the AP.