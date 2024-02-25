Mike Evans has long said that he wants to finish his career in Tampa, and it looks like he might get his wish. The Buccaneers are working to retain Evans, who is slated to enter free agency next month, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Many assumed that Evans was heading to free agency after the Buccaneers did not offer him a contract extension before the start of last season. But now, it appears that Tampa's brass has had a change of heart after Evans put together another Pro Bowl campaign.

Last season was arguably Evans' best so far. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches and recorded his highest receiving tally for a season (1,255) since 2018. Evans caught 11 passes for 195 yards and a score in Tampa's two playoff games.

Evans, 30, also made history last year by becoming the first player to post 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 136 REC 79 REC YDs 1255 REC TD 13 FL 0 View Profile

As you can imagine, the Buccaneers will have to spend some money to keep Evans in Tampa. His current projected market value is set for $95.3 million over four years with an average annual salary of $23.8 million, according to Spotrac.

While that's a lot of money to invest in a player who is over 30, Evans' production last season, along with his value to the Buccaneers' organization, has apparently convinced the Buccaneers' brass that it'll be money well spent.